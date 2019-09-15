Five men charged for allegedly conspiring to distribute heroin in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Five men have been charged for allegedly conspiring to distribute heroin in northeast Oklahoma.

According to the U.S. Attorney Office, Northern District of Oklahoma, the men were apprehended by authorities in Tulsa on Wednesday, as part of a joint operation which began in June 2019.

A criminal complaint alleges that the men, Pablo Soriano-Villareal, Diego Carrillo-Lopez, Felix Gil-Cardenas, David Hernandez-Perez, and Oscar Delgado-Trujillo, were involved in a drug trafficking organization that sold heroin in Tulsa.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI and Tulsa Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric O. Johnston is prosecuting the case.