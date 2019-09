OKLAHOMA CITY – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, former state representative Gary Banz stopped by and joined Mike Turpen, Todd Lamb and moderator Kevin Ogle.

The team discussed the passings of T. Boone Pickens and Thelma Parks, as well as a possible Bill of Rights monument at the state capitol.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video