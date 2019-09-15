× One dead in Oklahoma crash after tire blowout causes driver to lose control

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. – A tire blowout occurred just moments before a fatal crash in Choctaw County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

It happened Saturday, at around 6:30 p.m., on State Highway 109, four miles south of Boswell.

According to a trooper’s report, a vehicle traveling northbound on the highway had a blowout on the driver’s side rear tire, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right and hit an embankment, causing it to roll.

The report states the driver was flown to a hospital in good condition. The passenger, 74-year-old Gonzalo Arrendondo, of Boswell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP is still investigating the incident.