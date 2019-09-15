× Police: One dead after officer-involved shooting in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, police received a trouble unknown call near NW 25th and Harvey after someone called asking for help, then disconnecting the call.

When officers arrived, they found a male pacing back and forth across the street while carrying a knife.

Captain Larry Withrow with the Oklahoma City Police Department says officers told the man to drop the knife but the man refused and rushed one of the officers.

Two officers fired at the male, striking him.

He was taken the hospital where he later died. No officers were injured during the incident.

Withrow says they are still investigating the incident and it is unknown how many times the male was shot.

The male’s name and age, as well as the officers involved, have not yet been released.

The officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.