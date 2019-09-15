Study: Sleep affected by smoking, vaping, OSU researchers say

STILLWATER, Okla. – Researchers at Oklahoma State University say a recent study among college students showed the effects cigarettes and e-cigarettes can have on sleep.

Researchers at OSU’s Behavior Change Lab surveyed 1,664 college students; 41 percent reported trying or currently using e-cigarettes while 29 percent reported trying or currently using traditional cigarettes.

According to researchers, the study determined that sleep scores “were poor across the board, but smokers and vapers faired worse, with the latter reporting more prevalent use of sleep medications.”