Texas man dies after collapsing in Oklahoma jail’s booking room

ALTUS, Okla. – An investigation is underway after a Texas man died following his collapse in an Oklahoma jail’s booking room last week.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday, police arrested Brent Waters, 56, of Dallas, Texas, near N Park Lane and Falcon Rd. in Altus on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Waters was taken to the Jackson County Memorial Hospital where personnel performed a blood draw for testing as part of the DUI investigation.

He was then transported to the Jackson County Jail where he “suddenly collapsed in the booking room,” Altus police say.

Waters was then taken to the Jackson County Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A medical examiner will determine a cause and manner of death.

Waters’ death will be investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.