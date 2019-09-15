Tulsa police arrest man accused of shoving, carjacking elderly woman

TULSA, Okla. – A man accused of shoving an elderly woman and then stealing her truck back in July has been arrested.

Tulsa police say a woman was approached in the parking lot of a Walmart near 81st and Lewis by a man who acted like he was going to help the woman with her groceries.

However, the man allegedly shoved the woman to the ground, took her cell phone and vehicle keys, and then stole her truck.

FOX 23 reports the man left behind his own cell phone at the scene, as well as business’ shirt with his name on it.

According to Tulsa police, detectives went to the business where they learned the man was a former employee.

Last week, Tyler Martin was arrested in connection to the incident and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of first-degree robbery.

