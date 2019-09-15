Two juveniles interviewed by Cushing police over alleged threat

CUSHING, Okla. – Cushing police and school officials investigated last week a social media post involving an alleged threat.

On Friday, Cushing police and staff with Cushing Public Schools were informed of the post and alleged threat.

Cushing police say they identified two juveniles linked to a handwritten paper that was on social media.

Police say they have not found any evidence of a threat associated with social media or the paper.

On Saturday, police announced on the Facebook the incident was not a criminal matter.

