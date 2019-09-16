18-year-old arrested after allegedly making threats toward Oklahoma high school

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – An 18-year-old Oklahoma woman is behind bars after she allegedly made threats toward her alma mater.

Officials with the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office told KJRH that 18-year-old Alexis Wilson was taken into custody after she allegedly made threats toward McAlester High School.

Deputies told FOX23 that Wilson reportedly told someone that she was “going to shoot 400 people for fun.”

On Sunday, McAlester High School leaders told the community they were made aware of a rumored school threat.

“Until we know more, McAlester Public Schools will be working with McAlester PD with plans to have additional security on campus at the high school tomorrow while authorities continue to investigate,” a post on Facebook read.

At this point, Wilson is facing a charge of making terroristic threats.