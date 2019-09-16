× 18th annual Recovery Walk planned in Oklahoma CIty

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local non-profit agency that works to support people through recovery is hosting its annual walk later this month.

Oklahoma Citizen Advocates for Recovery and Transformation Association will present the 18th Annual Recovery Walk, which will take place on Sept. 28 at Washington Park.

Visitors will be able to enjoy games and activities for all ages, listen to recovery speakers, food, live music and more.

The walk begins at 8 a.m. at Washington Park on N.E. 4th St. and will end at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Individual registration is $15.

Click here for more information.