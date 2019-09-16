19-year-old killed in Pontotoc County crash, OHP says

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – The cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old is under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Sunday, at around 4:20 p.m., on State Highway 3, approximately 15 miles northwest of Ada.

According to a trooper’s report, Roman Duren, Jr., of Choctaw, was driving southbound on the highway when for an unknown reason he traveled left of center, striking a vehicle traveling northbound head-on.

Duren was extricated by the Ada Fire Department using the Hurst Tool. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, 43, was flown to the hospital in serious condition and a passenger, 16, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and later released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.