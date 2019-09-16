Agency awards $299,000 to help Oklahoma small businesses export goods

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has received a grant to help small businesses across the state.

Last week, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced that $299,000 has been awarded to the department to support export growth among small businesses through the State Trade Expansion Program.

“STEP is a great example of a true export development and promotion tool for preparing U.S. small businesses for international opportunities,” said Regional Administrator Justin Crossie. “STEP grant awardees have the resources to help small businesses get in front of international customers, and generate actual international sales. These grants are especially helpful as our country is in the midst of negotiating a number of trade agreements, like the United States–Mexico–Canada agreement (USMCA) the most pro small business trade agreement we have ever entered into. All of the Administration’s work is aimed at modernizing and creating a better deal for America’s consumers, businesses, including small businesses, and workers. The SBA’s STEP partners not only help entrepreneurs increase and diversify their customer base; they also help to create and retain local jobs.”

Organizers say that exporting is an important way for small businesses in the United States to grow revenue and boost local economies. STEP is designed to assist states with increasing the number of small businesses that export and the value of those exports.

Exporting activities include participating in foreign trade missions and foreign market sales trips, obtaining services provided by the U.S. Department of Commerce, export trade show exhibits, and participating in training workshops.