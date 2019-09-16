Cooking with Kyle: Sweet and spicy candied bacon

This easy, outstanding recipe is a new favorite! It’s a perfect appetizer, snack or great way to impress breakfast/brunch guests.
Ingredients
- 1: 12-16oz package smoked bacon – Do not use thick-cut
- 1/2 C firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1 t ground cinnamon
- 1/4-1/2 t ground cayenne pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Line a rimmed bakery or cookie sheet with aluminum foil. On it, place a roasting rack or bakery cooking rack and spray with pan spray.
- Combine and toss together the brown sugar and spices. (It is not mandatory to use the cayenne, but the added zing is really spectacular).
- Coat each slice with the sugar spice mixture. It is not necessary or advised to “pack” the bacon slices – simply toss to coat.
- Place each slice on rack. It is best not to allow them to touch.
- Bake for 25 minutes, turning once, or until bacon is cooked and the sugar is caramelized. The bacon will not reduce in size as much as when cooked in a pan or directly on parchment paper.
- Allow bacon to cool a bit before removing from rack.
- May be made in advance; excellent served at room temperature.