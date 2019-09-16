Cooking with Kyle: Sweet and spicy candied bacon

Posted 4:30 pm, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:00PM, September 16, 2019

This easy, outstanding recipe is a new favorite! It’s a perfect appetizer, snack or great way to impress breakfast/brunch guests.

Ingredients

  • 1: 12-16oz package smoked bacon – Do not use thick-cut
  • 1/2 C firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 1 t ground cinnamon
  • 1/4-1/2 t ground cayenne pepper

Directions 

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Line a rimmed bakery or cookie sheet with aluminum foil. On it, place a roasting rack or bakery cooking rack and spray with pan spray.
  3. Combine and toss together the brown sugar and spices. (It is not mandatory to use the cayenne, but the added zing is really spectacular).
  4. Coat each slice with the sugar spice mixture. It is not necessary or advised to “pack” the bacon slices – simply toss to coat.
  5. Place each slice on rack. It is best not to allow them to touch.
  6. Bake for 25 minutes, turning once, or until bacon is cooked and the sugar is caramelized. The bacon will not reduce in size as much as when cooked in a pan or directly on parchment paper.
  7. Allow bacon to cool a bit before removing from rack.
  8. May be made in advance; excellent served at room temperature.
