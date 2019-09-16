Couple accused of stealing multiple guns, jewelry from Jones home

Emily and Tyler Hayes

JONES, Okla. – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who, along with his wife, is accused of stealing nearly 10 guns from a home in Jones.

On September 12, the sheriff’s office was called to a burglary where nine guns and jewelry were stolen.

Officials say the victim was in the area and saw a suspicious vehicle parked near the home and took a picture, getting a description of the suspects.

The victim then went inside the home and saw that a burglary had occurred and called the sheriff’s office.

Later that day, investigators with the sheriff’s office arrested Emily Hayes, 27, after a traffic stop where she was driving the vehicle seen near the victim’s home.

She was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of second-degree burglary and receiving/concealing stolen property.

Investigators then went to her home and found that her husband, Tyler Hayes, 29, ran out the back door, leaving behind a trail of stolen guns he dropped while running into nearby woods.

The sheriff’s office initiated a manhunt for Tyler but it was called off due to storms in the area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call (405) 869-2501.

