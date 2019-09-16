× Enjoy a fall festival, pumpkin patch and help Oklahomans with special needs

EDMOND, Okla. – Families will be able to enjoy the beauty of fall while helping those with special needs.

Wings, a local non-profit organization, works to enhance the lives of adults with developmental disabilities through social, vocational and residential programs.

Organizers say they are currently working to provide residential care for adults with developmental disabilities whose families are no longer able to care for them on their own.

Now, the organization is planning its fall festival and pumpkin patch.

On the weekends from Sept. 20 through Oct. 13, visitors will have a chance to enjoy the Wings Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch. During the event, guests can interact with Wings members, purchase specialty pumpkins and enjoy a day of fun at the play patch.

The play patch will include hayrides, pumpkin train rides, a corn maze, a hay slide, pony rides, bounce houses, live animals, and carnival games. Play patch admission is $5.

The fall festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The festival will be held at 13700 N. Eastern Ave. in Edmond.