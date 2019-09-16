Family demands answers after man dies in Payne County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. - A man was found dead in his Stillwater jail cell after overdosing on his own drugs, allegedly pulling them out of a body cavity. His family told News 4 they were infuriated when they heard what happened.

33-year-old Jeffery Kay, Jr. was found unresponsive in his cell Friday morning just hours after he was arrested.

"You have to deal with things in your own way but I did not think it was going to get this bad," Jeffery Kay said in reference to his son's death.

A drug bust went from bad to worse Friday the 13th at the Payne County Jail.

Around 7:20 a.m., Jeffery Kay, Jr. was arrested on suspicion of having illegal narcotics.

At 7:45 a.m. h,e was booked, and by 10:30 a.m. he was dead.

"A police station ought to be a safe haven for your child to go, whether they are right or wrong," Kay said.

Kay Jr.'s family is struggling to understand what happened during those three hours, telling News 4 their son died of an overdose, swallowing meth allegedly pulled from his own body cavity.

"I think he was trying to save himself from even more charges to be honest with you," Kay said.

OSBI says Kay Jr. was then put into a medical cell for observation.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Kay Jr. had a seizure and was found unresponsive.

Family members say by the time jail officials noticed and tried to do CPR, Kay Jr. was dead before the ambulance even arrived.

"My son had a perfect life but when things happen to you, you go a bad way," Kay said.

Court documents revealed Kay Jr.'s battle in the drug world.

In 2018, he was picked up twice and even found unresponsive next to a "large quantity of a crystal substance."

Both of his parents tell News 4 they were aware of their son's struggles for years but now question who is ultimately responsible for those final moments.

"They think they arrested a little drug addict that nobody cared for or wanted and they messed up," Kay said.

OSBI says they are still early on in the investigation.

Kay Jr.'s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for an official autopsy.