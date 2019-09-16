× Firefighters quickly knock down blaze at Yukon fourplex

YUKON, Okla. – An elderly woman is safe following a fire at a fourplex in Yukon overnight.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters received a call from a neighbor who saw smoke at a home near NW 122nd and Mustang Rd.

Crews arrived at the home and found smoke, knocking on the door.

Fire officials tell News 4 a 90-year-old woman answered and told firefighters her home was full of smoke.

Firefighters found a fire in the attic and in an upstairs master bathroom, coming from a bathroom vent fan.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.