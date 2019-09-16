John Marshall Middle School to add new bus staging lane

OKLAHOMA CITY – A county commissioner and several school district officials were on hand for a groundbreaking ceremony at a local middle school.

On Monday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at John Marshall Middle School for a new bus staging lane. The new bus lane will be located on the north side of the school building and will give the school buses a designated space for loading and unloading students.

“Once again, our local leaders are stepping up to support Oklahoma City Public Schools in our time of need. With nearly 600 of the 1,000 John Marshall students riding a bus, we needed to create a better solution for loading and unloading. This new bus lane will undoubtedly bring additional safety and efficiency to our morning drop-off and after school pick-up process,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel, OKCPS Superintendent of Schools. “It’s a win-win for everyone, and we

deeply appreciate the support we have received from the board of the Oklahoma County Commission.”

John Marshall Middle School has 13 regular school buses and five special needs buses assigned to it.

Officials say the project will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by early October.