Knife-wielding man shot, killed in Oklahoma City officer-involved shooting identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have identified a man who allegedly ran at officers with a knife before he was shot and killed.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, police received a trouble unknown call near NW 25th and Harvey after someone called asking for help, then disconnecting the call.

When officers arrived, they found a man, Brian Dryer, 28, pacing back and forth.

Police say Dryer produced a knife and refused commands from officers to drop the knife.

According to police, he ran towards officers and two officers fired at Dryer, striking him.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The two officers involved, Sgt. Kevin Smith and Officer Jeffrey Owen, were not injured during the incident.

They have been placed on paid administrative leave.