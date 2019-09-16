Oklahoma authorities warning public of possible law enforcement impersonator 

LINDSAY, Okla. – An Oklahoma police department and sheriff’s office are warning the public of a possible law enforcement impersonator.

According to the Lindsay Police Department on Monday, a man in a black Dodge Charger, with red and blue lights on the vehicle, pulled over a woman on Highway 77 by Pauls Valley Hospital, as well as another vehicle by Sulphur over the weekend.

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office says the man asked the woman for her license and registration, stating he was a Garvin County deputy.

The woman told officials she did not believe he was a cop and drove off.

She says the man had a duty belt on that was too big for him, no badge and his gun did not fit properly in the holster.

During the Sulphur incident, the woman told authorities the man was tapping her windshield with a flashlight as soon as he pulled her over.

The man reportedly told the woman she was speeding and was a Garvin County deputy.

The woman said she told the man he was not a Garvin Coutny deputy because she worked for the county.

The sheriff’s office says the man ran back to his car and made a U-turn, traveling back south towards Sulphur.

The man is described as a white male, medium build, around 5’10”, with light brown to blonde hair and has tattoos on his throat, arms, hands and one under his eye. Police say the man is dressed in all black.

Officials say if you are pulled over, the patrol vehicle should be marked and the officer should be in uniform with a badge and duty gear.

If you are unsure, immediately call 911, turn your flashers on and continue driving to the nearest public place or police department.