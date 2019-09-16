× Man arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching woman on ride at Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested for sexual battery following an incident on a ride at the Oklahoma State Fair, police say.

On September 13, just after 10:30 p.m., police responded to the safety center at the fair for a sexual battery report.

When police arrived, they spoke with a woman and her boyfriend who said they were on a ride near Gate 5 when a man next to them started taking pictures.

The woman told officers she yelled at the man, identified by police as Trini Whitebuffalo, 28, to stop taking pictures.

According to a police report, the ride started and Whitebuffalo tried to hold the woman’s hand, but the woman pulled her hand away.

That’s when Whitebuffalo allegedly grabbed the woman’s breast and the woman’s boyfriend “forcefully” pushed his hand away.

Once the ride ended, Whitebuffalo tried to talk to the couple and reportedly tried to punch the boyfriend who blocked the punch with his left arm.

Police say several bystanders broke up the altercation and Whitebuffalo left the area.

He was confronted by officers near Gate 5 and arrested. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of sexual battery.