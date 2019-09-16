Man arrested for alleged sexual assault on ride at Oklahoma State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - One man is facing charges for an alleged sexual assault on a ride at the Oklahoma State Fair.

He was arrested just minutes before the victim filed a police report.

The victim says she was on a ride called "The Rockstar" with her boyfriend when the trouble started.

"He touched her inappropriately and was actually taking pictures of her as well," said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victim told police that 28-year-old Trini WhiteBuffalo tried to hold her hand and then grabbed her breast while on the ride.

"She made it very clear to him that this was unwanted attention, that she was not interested," Morgan said.

After the ride was over, WhiteBuffallo allegedly tried to punch a man, causing witnesses to intervene.

The assault victim and her boyfriend went to file a police report, but they had no idea that officers had already arrested WhiteBuffalo just minutes earlier.

"The individual was apprehended for being publicly drunk," said Oklahoma State Fair spokesperson Scott Munz.

He says safety is their top priority and officers from both Oklahoma City and Oklahoma County are highly visible on the grounds.

"In this instance, it was an unfortunate act of stupid behavior from one patron to another," Munz said. "It wasn't one of the staff people, it wasn't the ride operator, it was one patron to another and, unfortunately, we can only do so much to mitigate that."

He says they're also counting on you to report anything you find problematic, from problems with other patrons like this to staff, food and rides.

"See something, say something," Munz said. "We've got signs around the property."

If you're in a situation like this, police say to take action immediately to scare the suspect, even if you can't contact authorities yet.

"Be as loud as you can, make as big of a scene as you can to let people know that this is unwanted attention," said Morgan.

To see something, say something, fair officials urge you to call them at (405)948-6839 as soon as possible.

The suspect was charged with sexual battery and public intoxication.

His phone with the pictures of the victim was confiscated.