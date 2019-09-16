Man wanted in connection to Tulsa homicide arrested in Florida

TULSA, Okla. – A man has been arrested in Florida in connection with a Tulsa homicide.

According to KJRH, Diondre Grundy was arrested in Clearwater, Florida.

On August 6, just before 1:20 a.m., Tulsa police investigated a shots fired call at an apartment complex.

When police arrived, they found 21-year-old Adrian Thornton in a crashed car.

Thornton had been shot several times and his car crashed into a tree.

Grundy is wanted in connection to Thornton’s death and for multiple charges, including first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and resisting an officer.

The incident remains under investigation.

