Mayor David Holt signs Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt signed a proclamation last week that would declare a Hispanic Heritage Month in Oklahoma City.

On September 10, Holt signed a proclamation declaring September 15, 2019 – October 15, 2019, as Hispanic Heritage Month.

According to the proclamation, “Oklahoma City is home to people whose ancestry represents hundreds of nations, including Mexico and the Spanish-speaking nations of Central America, South America and the Caribbean.”

The proclamation says “it is appropriate to increase Hispanic cultural awareness and diversity by recognizing the contributions made and the important presence of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the United States and to celebrate their heritage and culture.”