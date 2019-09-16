Mother accused of using young son to steal at SW Oklahoma City dollar store

Posted 7:59 am, September 16, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who allegedly used her young son to steal from a dollar store.

Last month, police say a mother distracted a clerk at a dollar store on SW 29th St. while her son ran out of the store with approximately $400 worth of items.

Police believe the boy is approximately 8-10 years old.

Police say after the boy loaded the car, the mom ran out after him and they left in a blue Chevy Impala.


If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.