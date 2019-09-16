Mother accused of using young son to steal at SW Oklahoma City dollar store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who allegedly used her young son to steal from a dollar store.

Last month, police say a mother distracted a clerk at a dollar store on SW 29th St. while her son ran out of the store with approximately $400 worth of items.

Police believe the boy is approximately 8-10 years old.

Police say after the boy loaded the car, the mom ran out after him and they left in a blue Chevy Impala.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.