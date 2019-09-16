Mother, son charged in shooting death of Oklahoma man

DEL CITY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man and his mother have been charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man who witnesses say was trying to end a fight.

Del City police told News 4 it all started as an argument between 31-year-old Michael Young and two juveniles, who are related to Tevarus Young.

“Some sort of altercation between the two. We believe there was possibly a mutual physical fight between them,” said Capt. Bradley Rule, with the Del City Police Department.

Investigators learned that Young and his sister went to the home of 19-year-old Tevarus Young in an effort to end things peacefully.

However, that ended in gunfire.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim's sister was in the car with him when she said Tevarus Young "reached into his vehicle and pulled a gun out."

Witnesses also told investigators that Tevarus Young's mother, Felicia Goode-Blassengil, was present and actually encouraged her son to open fire.

“We have witnesses claiming that she made a statement prior to the shooting, instructing her son to fire,” Capt. Rule said.

Court documents allege that she said, "'Light them m************ up' immediately prior to the shots being fired."

Michael Young was shot twice in the chest and died in the front seat of the truck he was driving. His sister was shot in the back near her spine but was released from the hospital.

Now, Tevarus Young and Felicia Goode-Blassengil are facing charges for the murder.

Young and Goode-Blassengil are both facing charges for first-degree murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.