Nature center inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright to hold rededication ceremony

SULPHUR, Okla. – A local nature center that was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright will be holding a rededication ceremony to celebrate its 50 years of service.

On Saturday, the Chickasaw National Recreation Area will be holding a rededication ceremony for the Travertine Nature Center in honor of its first 50 years of service in educating and inspiring park visitors.

The Travertine Nature Center was built in 1969 to serve as a nature center and environmental education facility of the National Park Service. Officials say the building’s architecture was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright.

The center was built over and straddling Travertine Creek, and it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2011.

Organizers say it is one of the very few NPS visitor centers that features live animal exhibits.

Each year, approximately 70,000 visitors utilize the Travertine Nature Center to learn about park resources and services.

The rededication ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 on the flagstone patio. A tour of the building will begin at 12 p.m.