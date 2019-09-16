Officials: 6-year-old girl dies from injuries following head-on crash

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a young child has died several days after a head-on crash in northeast Oklahoma.

Around 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 10, troopers were called to a head-on collision along Hwy 11, approximately two miles east of Pershing.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Steven Haber, of Tulsa, was traveling eastbound on the highway and a 31-year-old woman, of Skiatook, was traveling westbound when both vehicles struck head-on in the westbound lane.

Haber was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was listed as stable when taken to the hospital and had four children in the car with her. A 6-year-old girl and 9-month-old girl were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two other children, a 2-year-old girl and 1-year-old girl were both taken the hospital, listed as stable.

Several days after the crash, officials say the 6-year-old girl died from her injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.