OHP: Medical incident possibly to blame for fatal motorcycle crash in Grady County

NORGE, Okla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Grady County over the weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

It happened Sunday, at around 4:15 p.m., on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, approximately five miles south of Norge.

According to a trooper’s report, 71-year-old Richard McDonald, of Broken Arrow, was driving his motorcycle westbound when he possibly had a medical incident, causing him to depart the roadway to the right and crash.

McDonald was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.