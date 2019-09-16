Oklahoma City police investigating what led up to man’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police in Oklahoma City are investigating what led up to a man’s murder on the city’s northwest side.

On September 14, at around 10:45 p.m., police were called to a shooting near NW 23rd and Villa.

Police arrived at the scene and found a man, Deshaun Mitchell, 28, lying outdoors near an apartment complex.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oklahoma City police say it is unclear what led up to Mitchell’s death and no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information call, the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.