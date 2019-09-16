Oklahoma City police looking for person of interest after man’s body found in burned out home

Posted 6:43 am, September 16, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have released surveillance video of a man they would like to talk to about a homicide case.

On September 6, the body of John White was found in a burned out home near SW 23rd and Broadway.

“There were signs of a fire at the scene and for that reason, arson investigators are investigating this alongside homicide investigators,” Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Megan Morgan told News 4 last week.

On Friday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released video of a person of interest in the case.

Police say the video is from a hotel in northeast Oklahoma City where the man checked in shortly after the homicide.

Police told News 4 White’s car is missing: a gold 1999 Toyota Avalon with tribal tag CHO-8775.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

