Oklahoma Highway Patrol remembers trooper killed in line of duty 66 years ago

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is remembering one of their own who was killed in the line of duty 66 years ago.

On September 14, 1953, Trooper Johnnie Whittle responded to a report from an Edmond man who said he gave two men a ride to Oklahoma City and that they were acting suspiciously.

According to OHP, at around 9:10 a.m., Whittle found the two men and transported them to OHP’s headquarters.

As Whittle turned into the patrol driveway, one of the men pulled a pistol from a shoulder holster.

OHP says Whittle moved toward the man and the man fired one shot, striking Whittle, and then fired a second shot, which hit the second man in the right hand.

The shooter was arrested approximately two hours later about three miles away as he was trying to hitchhike.

He was sentenced to a 65-year prison sentence.

Whittle joined the OHP in 1943.