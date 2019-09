× OSU’s Chuba Hubbard Honored by Big 12

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance against Tulsa last Saturday.

Hubbard rushed for a career high 256 yards on 32 carries and scored three touchdowns against the Golden Hurricane.

It’s the first time Hubbard has won a Big 12 weekly award.