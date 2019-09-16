Man dies following auto-pedestrian accident in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident on the city’s northwest side.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 8 a.m. Monday near NW 52nd and Meridian.

Police tell News 4 a man was crossing the crosswalk and had the right of way when a driver in a pickup hit him.

The man was pronounced dead following the incident.

Police are working to notify next of kin and have not released the man’s identity.

Officials will send the case to the district attorney’s office to decide if any charges will be filed.

At this time, no tickets or arrests have been made.