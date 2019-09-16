Police issue warning after Edmond woman almost fell for phone scam

EDMOND, Okla. – City leaders in Edmond are warning residents after a local woman almost fell for a phone scam.

Last week, an Edmond woman received a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The caller told the victim that she was the victim of Social Security fraud and that the government would be seizing her assets.

She learned that she needed to send $22,500 in cash via UPS.

The victim sent the money, but then contacted UPS and the Edmond Police Department.

Edmond detectives were able to work with UPS to create a fake shipping label. When the suspect arrived at UPS in New Jersey to pick up the money, they were arrested.

Officials warn that legitimate law enforcement agencies will never ask for money or gift cards over the phone.

If you feel like you are being targeted, you should contact your local law enforcement agency.