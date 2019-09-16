Search warrant shows investigators want evidence from attorney’s office on triple homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City attorney remains locked up in connection with a high -profile triple murder in Okmulgee County.

As News 4 first reported Friday, the murder investigation led to the arrest of Keegan Harroz in Oklahoma County on Friday.

While the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office maintains she was arrested for an "unrelated offense," their own search warrants are telling a different story.

News 4 obtained a search warrant for Harroz's law office in midtown, showing investigators were looking for cell phones, laptops, firearms, ammunition, and any evidence related to the "deaths of Jack Chandler, Evelynn Chandler, or Tiffany Eichor."

That's the family found murdered earlier this month in their home just north of Beggs in Okmulgee County.

The search warrant was signed at 9:30 p.m. Friday nigh,t around the same time the Okmulgee Sheriff's Office sent us an email saying Keegan Harroz was arrested for an "unrelated offense" and connecting her to the triple homicide was "misinformation."

Harroz's boyfriend and client is charged in Oklahoma County for domestic abuse against Tiffany Eichor, the daughter killed in the triple homicide.

Harroz's former law partner told News 4 on Sunday that he warned the bar association about Harroz's relationship with her client.

And that’s not the only recent complaint against her with the bar.

Erin Baze got a letter from Harroz in January demanding money for a case she never worked on.​

“Shortly after the letter, I found out she had apparently stolen my legal file from my attorney. I immediately went to the bar assocation and filed a complaint​,” Baze said.

She says the letters continued, and Harroz threatened to take her to court.

“I filed the complaint in January. Here we are in September, and now she's got some really serious allegations against her​​,” Baze said.

Back in Okmulgee County, the sheriff’s office won’t tell us anything about the high profile murders.

On Monday, we tried to confirm whether Harroz’s client is the prime suspect.

They responded, telling ya to submit an open records request. We did. They responded, “see previous message.”

The attorneys representing Harroz told News 4 she’s being held for intimidating a state witness.

While investigators are keeping tight lipped, search warrants clearly show they’re investigating Harroz in connection with the terror inside that Okmulgee County home.

Harroz’s attorneys said they plan to go to court to get Harroz in front of a judge and a bond set.

No one has been arrested on a murder charge.