Sen. Bernie Sanders announces campaign rally in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Another presidential hopeful is planning his first visit to the Sooner State during the 2020 campaign.

Officials say Sen. Bernie Sanders will head to Oklahoma on Sunday, Sept. 22 to hold a rally with supporters in Norman.

Organizers say this is Sanders’ first visit to Oklahoma during the 2020 campaign.

The rally will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. in Reaves Park, located at 2501 Jenkins Ave. in Norman.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the event is free and open to the public.

Tickets are not required, but attendees will be allowed in on a first-come, first-served basis since space is limited.