Several correctional officers injured trying to break up multiple fights

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are releasing more information after dozens of inmates were injured following several fights at correctional centers across the state.

The ordeal began with an altercation Saturday evening at Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita. In that incident, seven inmates were treated and released from area hospitals, while another inmate was admitted to a hospital.

The inmates who were injured at Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center are as follows:

Jerry Acree

Dustin Sanders

Timothy B. Davidson

Russell E. Smith

Tommy J. Stevens, Jr.

Andrew K. Thome

Derrick G. Morton

Leon W. Noel.

On Sunday afternoon, a fight broke out in the yard at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply. In all, five inmates were treated and released, while another inmate was admitted to a hospital.

The inmates who were injured at William S. Key Correctional Center are as follows:

James L. Maddox

Dustin Beshears

Jache Willard

Justin L. Ross

Logan D. Ward

Taylor Sandman

Matthew Schwarz

Bennie Winthrow IV

Dominick Beach.

Two inmates at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy were admitted to an area hospital, and one other inmate died on the scene. The deceased inmate’s name has not been released.

The inmates who were injured at Dick Conner Correctional Center are as follows:

Nicholas C. Baptist

Mitchell C. Jordan.

Similar incidents took place at North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown, and Lawton Correctional Facility.

The inmates who were injured at North Fork Correctional Center are as follows:

Jared K. Cruce

Quentin Williams

Harold Hass

Jon Frick

Michael Laird

Sedric Fulcher II.

The inmates who were injured at Mack Alford Correctional Center are as follows:

Antonio Sells

Cameron Whitlock

Jamie Younger.

The inmates who were injured at Lawton Correctional Facility are as follows:

Eric J. Fuller

Frankie Stutchman

Artoney Reese

Russell Ermeling

Robert Glasser II

Michael O’Neil II

Joseph Corely

Jason A. Russell.

Officials say several correctional officers also received non-life threatening injuries trying to stop the fights.

At this point, investigators are working to identify the inmates involved. Those identified may face additional charges in connection to the assaults and murder.