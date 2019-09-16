Several correctional officers injured trying to break up multiple fights
OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are releasing more information after dozens of inmates were injured following several fights at correctional centers across the state.
The ordeal began with an altercation Saturday evening at Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita. In that incident, seven inmates were treated and released from area hospitals, while another inmate was admitted to a hospital.
The inmates who were injured at Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center are as follows:
- Jerry Acree
- Dustin Sanders
- Timothy B. Davidson
- Russell E. Smith
- Tommy J. Stevens, Jr.
- Andrew K. Thome
- Derrick G. Morton
- Leon W. Noel.
On Sunday afternoon, a fight broke out in the yard at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply. In all, five inmates were treated and released, while another inmate was admitted to a hospital.
The inmates who were injured at William S. Key Correctional Center are as follows:
- James L. Maddox
- Dustin Beshears
- Jache Willard
- Justin L. Ross
- Logan D. Ward
- Taylor Sandman
- Matthew Schwarz
- Bennie Winthrow IV
- Dominick Beach.
Two inmates at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy were admitted to an area hospital, and one other inmate died on the scene. The deceased inmate’s name has not been released.
The inmates who were injured at Dick Conner Correctional Center are as follows:
- Nicholas C. Baptist
- Mitchell C. Jordan.
Similar incidents took place at North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown, and Lawton Correctional Facility.
The inmates who were injured at North Fork Correctional Center are as follows:
- Jared K. Cruce
- Quentin Williams
- Harold Hass
- Jon Frick
- Michael Laird
- Sedric Fulcher II.
The inmates who were injured at Mack Alford Correctional Center are as follows:
- Antonio Sells
- Cameron Whitlock
- Jamie Younger.
The inmates who were injured at Lawton Correctional Facility are as follows:
- Eric J. Fuller
- Frankie Stutchman
- Artoney Reese
- Russell Ermeling
- Robert Glasser II
- Michael O’Neil II
- Joseph Corely
- Jason A. Russell.
Officials say several correctional officers also received non-life threatening injuries trying to stop the fights.
At this point, investigators are working to identify the inmates involved. Those identified may face additional charges in connection to the assaults and murder.