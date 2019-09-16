“She didn’t deserve this,” Enid police still looking for clues related to Oklahoma mother’s death

ENID, Okla. – Officials are still looking for clues related to a violent home invasion that claimed the life of an Oklahoma mother.

Just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to a home invasion in the 400 block of Vine St. in Enid.

Investigators learned that masked assailants broke into the home and attacked 41-year-old Diana Baez in front of her own children.

“It’s appalling. You hear these things that happen in bigger cities, but we’re here in Enid. It’s small. Everybody knows everybody here, so it’s unfortunate,” Jory Geigle, a neighbor, told News 4 after the attack.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three days after the attack, officials with the Enid Police Department confirmed that Baez died from her injuries.

"We regret to report that the victim of Wednesday morning's home invasion died early this afternoon at OU Medical Center in OKC. She is identified as 41 year old Diana Aide Baez, an Enid resident. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We are now investigating this incident as a homicide. If you know something, say something. She didn't deserve this and we need your help," the department posted on Facebook.

Baez's family and friends are now working to raise money to pay for her funeral and support her five children.

"Diana Baez was a loving mother, kind friend, and responsible hardworking person. She was a beautiful soul in this world that didn't deserve any of this. No one does! Let's all come together and help out with anything. Any donations will help with her funeral, memorial costs, and for her children. She was loved by so many and will be missed by so many but especially her children. Her smile brightened up this world but now she is brightening up heaven with the same smile," a GoFundMe post by a family friend read.

Investigators are still searching for the men responsible for Baez's death.

Initially, authorities released a very limited description of the suspects. Officials say they were wearing red or blue Nike shoes, but their faces were covered with a bandanna or ski mask.

Investigators with the Enid Police Department say anyone with information or surveillance video should contact them at (580) 233-6233. They are offering up to $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.