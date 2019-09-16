UCO named one of the nation’s ‘Great Colleges to Work For’

EDMOND, Okla. – A local university has received a prestigious designation for the eleventh time.

On Monday, the Chronicle of Higher Education named the University of Central Oklahoma as one of the ‘Great Colleges to Work For.’

Officials say UCO is the only public institution in the state to receive this designation, and this is the 11th year in which UCO has been named to the list.

The results were determined through a direct survey of faculty and staff at the universities throughout the country. Researchers then analyzed universities and colleges in 12 categories like workplace facilities, security, professional/ career development programs, teaching environment, tenure clarity, and work/life balance.

“I’m inspired each day by our community of faculty and staff. They are innovative and future-focused. And they are committed to helping our students learn each and every day. They make Central a great place to work,” said UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar.