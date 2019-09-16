Woman killed following crash on I-44 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A fatal crash on a busy interstate in Tulsa is under investigation, officials say.

It happened Monday, just before 6:30 a.m., on I-44 eastbound at 41st St. South, in Tulsa.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Jada Scott, of Tulsa, was driving eastbound on I-44 when, for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and hit a crash attenuator, causing her vehicle to roll.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

