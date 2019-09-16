Woman taken into custody following violent home invasion in Konawa

WEWOKA, Okla. – A woman has been taken into custody following a violent home invasion in Konawa.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the victim heard knocking at his front door just after midnight on Sept. 8. The 51-year-old told officials he was not expecting anyone to visit when three individuals forced their way into his home.

The three people allegedly assaulted the man and took off with several of his belongings.

Now, investigators say one woman has been taken into custody.

Officials say around 1 a.m. on Sept. 14, authorities arrested 19-year-old Autumn Jackson on complaints of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, maiming, and aggravated assault and battery.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it is still looking for 23-year-old Dustin Wood and another woman in connection to the home invasion.

If you know anything about the crime or Wood’s whereabouts, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.