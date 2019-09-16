Young mother fighting for transfer after being threatened at apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPENCER, Okla. – A young mother is scared to go home after she says she was threatened by a man at her apartment complex and then a bullet went through her front door.

Taylor Shipman says it happened last week at the Fred Factory Gardens apartment complex in Spencer.

"They threatened that they were going to rape me and kill me,” Shipman told News 4.

Shipman said at first, she thought it was just a threat and that the man who threatened her was possibly on drugs.

Then early the next morning, she heard about 12 gunshots.

"It was kind of distant, and then the last one got close and it was close enough to ring my ears. So I kind of got scared," Shipman said.

Turns out, one of those bullets hit her front door.

"My first thought was, 'OK, they're retaliating against us because their friend went to jail because I called,'" Shipman said.

She said she called and reported the man who threatened her to apartment security.

The frightening situation left her feeling so shaken, she’s been staying with her mom in Lexington.

"I was scared. I'm still scared. I'm still scared to go back. That's why I called the main person and told them is there anywhere they can place me somewhere for now?" Shipman said.

After putting in a formal request with the Oklahoma City Housing Authority, Shipman was denied a transfer to another property, even though the letter said she meets the guidelines for a transfer.

"I don't feel safe here and I told them from the get go that I don't feel safe here," Shipman said.

News 4 reached out to the Oklahoma City Housing Authority. The director of the agency said there are still several options for Shipman, and they say they are working with her right now.