Yukon police investigating assaults posted to social media involving juveniles

YUKON, Okla. – Authorities in Canadian County say they are investigating a pair of assaults involving juveniles in Yukon.

On Sept. 13, officers with the Yukon Police Department learned about two videos posted on social media that featured violent encounters.

In the first video, investigators say a Yukon Middle School student could be seen exchanging punches with another juvenile before being physically assaulted by two other juveniles.

In the second video, authorities say the same juvenile was seen being assaulted inside a bathroom from behind by another student.

“With the assistance of the Yukon Public Schools, all subjects involved have been identified as students and the Yukon Police Department is investigating the incident to determine any charges that could be filed,” a statement from the Yukon Police Department read.

On Monday, Yukon Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth posted the following statement to the investigation:

“Yukon Public Schools along with the Yukon Police Department are actively investigating videos circulating on social media that involve Yukon Middle School students. The safety of our students is our first priority. Yukon Public Schools is not at liberty to publicly disclose the students’ names nor any disciplinary actions taken. We encourage everyone to report threats of any kind to a district or school official, local law enforcement, or via the Oklahoma School Security tip line at tipline.ok.gov or by calling 855.337.8300.”