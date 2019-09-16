Yukon Public Schools cancels class Tuesday following social media threat

YUKON, Okla. – A local school district announced that it has canceled class on Tuesday following a threat.

On Monday night, Yukon Public Schools released a statement, saying that classes would be canceled on Tuesday following a social media threat.

“Due to an ongoing investigation and additional threats made via social media to our schools, Yukon Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17th. Yukon Public Schools is working closely with the Yukon Police Department, and in turn, the Yukon Police Department is working [closely] with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to resolve these unsubstantiated threats. The safety of our students and employees is our primary concern. While we do not believe any of these threats to be credible, our of an abundance of caution we want to allow YPS and our law enforcement partners to complete their investigations.

If you have any information regarding specific individuals in these social media threats or any other information regarding these threats please contact the Yukon Police Department at (405) 354-2553.”