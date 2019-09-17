3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles near Oklahoma-Kansas border

HUNNEWELL, KS. – Residents in Oklahoma and Kansas may have felt some shaking early Tuesday morning.

According to the USGS, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Sumner County, Kansas, at around 1:44 a.m.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 6.4 miles southwest of Hunnewell, Kansas, near the Oklahoma border, approximately 100 miles north of Oklahoma City.

The earthquake was originally recorded as a 3.1 magnitude earthquake and later upgraded to a 3.4.

News 4 has not heard of any damage reports.