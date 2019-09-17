Alleged Irish Mob members charged after burglarizing law enforcement across the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A trio of serial burglars, with ties to the notorious Irish Mob, are now facing 13 felony charges stemming from a summer statewide crime spree targeting Oklahoma law enforcement.

At least four different agencies were hit including Midwest City and Choctaw Police and Sheriff’s deputies in Oklahoma and Pottawatomie County.

The loot included badges, firearms, ammunition, bulletproof vests, tasers, and cash.

All of the stolen items allegedly stashed inside an Edmond trailer home.

Police arrested Shawn Maclean, Destiny Webster, and Dennis Nichols.

The three calling themselves members of the “Irish Mob” telling police they needed added protection to “settle things down with rival gang members.”

News 4 told you about a story in July where several people were caught on camera walking around Oklahoma City carrying an assault rifle and an armed vest.

Both were stolen moments before from the truck of a U.S. Marshal.

But according to deputies, the criminals made a crucial mistake by posting pictures to social media bragging about having a “fed gun.”

By the time the law caught up to them, the crooks had even more stolen guns stashed in a floor vent.

Police say Nichols was also busted with a .40 caliber pistol, a taser, and an AR-15 admitting all of it came from the truck of an Oklahoma County deputy.

Court documents also say the three are suspected of stealing the dirt bike belonging to a teenager who had cancer.

They’re now facing an additional charge of extortion for allegedly trying to make the teen’s mother pay to have the bike returned.