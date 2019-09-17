Body camera footage released of officers taking armed man into custody in hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re getting a better look at how officers were able to take a man armed with a knife into custody inside an Oklahoma hospital.

On Sept. 11, officers were called to the 3900 block of S. Western Ave. after dispatchers received a strange 911 call.

According to the arrest affidavit, the calling party told dispatchers, “I’m going to walk in some place and take hostages, possibly a child.” The caller hung up on dispatchers, and refused to answer whenever they tried to call him back.

However, investigators were able to ping the cell phone to that area.

As officers were driving near INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center, they saw a man holding a knife run into the hospital.

The hospital was immediately placed on lockdown. Officers were able to find the alleged suspect, Donald Ashcraft, hiding inside the women’s restroom on the third floor.

Body cameras were rolling as officers attempted to convince Ashcraft to put the knife down and open the door. After he continued to open the door, authorities were able to get a key to the door.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released body camera video, showing officers taking Ashcraft into custody.

The body camera footage shows officers opening the door and rushing inside the bathroom to find Ashcraft on the floor. One officer was able to grab the knife as others rolled Ashcraft on to his stomach and took him into custody.

Ashcraft was arrested on complaints of assault, disturbing the peace and threatening to perform an act of violence.