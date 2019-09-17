Butterfly education fluttering to Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Butterfly education will flutter through Edmond later this month.

The Edmond Historical Society & Museum will host two butterfly programs on Saturday, Sept. 28.

“As the monarch butterflies begin their annual fall flight through Oklahoma—it’s the perfect time to learn more about this colorful insect,” a Edmond Historical Society & Museum news release states.

The programs include ‘Attracting Butterflies to Your Garden’ and ‘Butterfly Party,’ according to the news release.

‘Attracting Butterflies to Your Garden’ will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. and is geared toward adults.

“It’s beautiful and beneficial to welcome butterflies to your yard, but not just any old flowering plant will do! Butterflies are picky eaters,” the news release states.

‘Attracting Butterflies…” costs $10 per person and will overview basic butterfly biology, the plant needs of butterflies and how to best design a small butterfly garden for your yard.

“Spring is when you need to start planting the flowers that will attract native species, as well as monarchs, so now is the time to plan ahead,” the news release states.

‘Butterfly Party’ will be held from 2-3 p.m. and is designed for families. Participants will learn more about butterflies that live in or travel through Edmond.

“Party plans will include butterfly-style snacks, monarch travel games, do-it-yourself face painting, crafts, a visit to the museum’s butterfly garden and the chance to practice butterfly tagging research techniques,” the news release states.

‘Butterfly Party’ is recommended for ages four and up and costs $3 per child. Parents participate for free.

Both programs will be taught by Amy Stephens, the museum’s executive director. She has 20 years of experience teaching butterfly programs and participating in Monarch Watch research.

Those attending the programs are asked to meet at the Rodkey House, 410 S. Littler, in Edmond.

Click here to register for each program.